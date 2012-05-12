(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Eberly supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON HIGHLANDS, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2012

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Bevins 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Philip Eberly, a Shillington, Pennsylvania, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017. The task force is charged with coordinating all military ceremonial support for the inaugural period. As a joint service committee, it includes members from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2012
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 07:55
    Photo ID: 3093515
    VIRIN: 170109-Z-XX001-008
    Resolution: 1863x2608
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON HIGHLANDS, DC, US 
    Hometown: SHILLINGTON, PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Eberly supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration, by TSgt Christopher Bevins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    JTF-NCR
    58th inauguration

