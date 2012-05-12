Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Eberly supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Philip Eberly, a Shillington, Pennsylvania, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017. The task force is charged with coordinating all military ceremonial support for the inaugural period. As a joint service committee, it includes members from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components.

Date Taken: 12.05.2012 Date Posted: 01.11.2017 Location: WASHINGTON HIGHLANDS, DC, US Hometown: SHILLINGTON, PA, US