    Army Sergeant Major Stanton supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. Army Sergeant Major Sylvia Stanton, an Akron, Ohio native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017. The task force is charged with coordinating all military ceremonial support for the inaugural period. As a joint service committee, it includes members from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2016
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 07:31
    Photo ID: 3093511
    VIRIN: 170110-Z-ZZ123-001
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: AKRON, OH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Sergeant Major Stanton supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017

