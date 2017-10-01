(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    COMPTUEX

    COMPTUEX

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Matyascik 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170110-N-YC845-020
    NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 10, 2017) Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) watch as the ship prepares to cross over the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel for Composite Training Unite Exercise (COMPTUEX). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julie Matyascik/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 04:37
    Photo ID: 3093465
    VIRIN: 170110-N-YC845-020
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMPTUEX, by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Underway
    COMPTUEX
    BATARG
    Exercise

