    Citizen Airman saves life

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Senior Airman Julimar Fuentes, 927th Logistics Readiness Squadron, MacDill AFB FL, serves as a supply technician in the Air Force Reserve, and a critical care nurse in her civilian job. While on duty at Mease Countryside Hospital, Clearwater Florida, Fuentes was instrumental in saving the life of a patient that, unbeknownst to her, was the brother of another Air Force Reservist. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt Xavier Lockley)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 15:14
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citizen Airman saves life, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Air Force Reserve Command
    927 ARW
    Citizen Airman
    927th Air Refueling Wing
    4 AF
    927 Logistics Readiness Squadron

