Senior Airman Julimar Fuentes, 927th Logistics Readiness Squadron, MacDill AFB FL, serves as a supply technician in the Air Force Reserve, and a critical care nurse in her civilian job. While on duty at Mease Countryside Hospital, Clearwater Florida, Fuentes was instrumental in saving the life of a patient that, unbeknownst to her, was the brother of another Air Force Reservist. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt Xavier Lockley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2017 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 15:14 Photo ID: 3092588 VIRIN: 170109-F-NI784-054 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.07 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Citizen Airman saves life, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.