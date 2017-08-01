Citizen Airman saves life

Senior Airman Julimar Fuentes, 927th Logistics Readiness Squadron, MacDill AFB FL, serves as a supply technician in the Air Force Reserve, and a critical care nurse in her civilian job. While on duty at Mease Countryside Hospital, Clearwater Florida, Fuentes was instrumental in saving the life of a patient that, unbeknownst to her, was the brother of another Air Force Reservist. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt Xavier Lockley)
