Purchasing agents fill critical contracting gap

Purchasing agents work on a training scenario during a Phase II course taught at the Mission and Installation Contracting Command recently at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, as part of a phased-training approach to prepare purchasing agents for their assigned duties. (Photo Credit: Ryan Mattox)

