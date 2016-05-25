Purchasing agents work on a training scenario during a Phase II course taught at the Mission and Installation Contracting Command recently at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, as part of a phased-training approach to prepare purchasing agents for their assigned duties. (Photo Credit: Ryan Mattox)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 14:56
|Photo ID:
|3092560
|VIRIN:
|160525-A-OR745-008
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Purchasing agents fill critical contracting gap, by Ryan Mattox, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Purchasing agents fill critical contracting gap
LEAVE A COMMENT