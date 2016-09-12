Date Taken: 12.09.2016 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 14:33 Photo ID: 3092534 VIRIN: 171011-A-GC266-017 Resolution: 3784x4730 Size: 641.68 KB Location: DC, US Hometown: ST. JOSEPH, MI, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Army Lt. Col. Nash supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration, by SPC Anna Pol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.