U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kimberly Nash, a St. Joseph, Missouri native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 14:33
|Photo ID:
|3092534
|VIRIN:
|171011-A-GC266-017
|Resolution:
|3784x4730
|Size:
|641.68 KB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Hometown:
|ST. JOSEPH, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Lt. Col. Nash supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration, by SPC Anna Pol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT