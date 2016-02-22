Soldiers from the 612th and 613th Contracting Teams conducted a mission readiness exercise recently at Fort Hood, Texas. The Soldiers were using the exercise to prepare for their roles in Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise-2016. The exercise's purpose was to prepare and expose the contracting teams to a contingency environment. The MRX included situational training in contracting officer representatives, unauthorized commitments, ratifications and protests. (U.S. Army photo/Staff Sgt. Reginald Alexander)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 12:04
|Photo ID:
|3092138
|VIRIN:
|160222-A-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|645x503
|Size:
|121.89 KB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
This work, MICC personnel to participate in joint operational contract support exercise, by Daniel P. Elkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
