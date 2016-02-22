MICC personnel to participate in joint operational contract support exercise

Soldiers from the 612th and 613th Contracting Teams conducted a mission readiness exercise recently at Fort Hood, Texas. The Soldiers were using the exercise to prepare for their roles in Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise-2016. The exercise's purpose was to prepare and expose the contracting teams to a contingency environment. The MRX included situational training in contracting officer representatives, unauthorized commitments, ratifications and protests. (U.S. Army photo/Staff Sgt. Reginald Alexander)

