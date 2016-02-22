(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MICC personnel to participate in joint operational contract support exercise

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2016

    Photo by Daniel P. Elkins 

    Joint Base San Antonio

    Soldiers from the 612th and 613th Contracting Teams conducted a mission readiness exercise recently at Fort Hood, Texas. The Soldiers were using the exercise to prepare for their roles in Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise-2016. The exercise's purpose was to prepare and expose the contracting teams to a contingency environment. The MRX included situational training in contracting officer representatives, unauthorized commitments, ratifications and protests. (U.S. Army photo/Staff Sgt. Reginald Alexander)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MICC personnel to participate in joint operational contract support exercise, by Daniel P. Elkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MICC personnel to participate in joint operational contract support exercise

    MICC
    OCSJX

