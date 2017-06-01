(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd Infantry Division Headquarters

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Erick Ritterby 

    3rd Infantry Division

    3rd Infantry Division headquarters at Fort Stewart, Georgia, January 6, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Erick Ritterby)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 11:12
    Photo ID: 3091849
    VIRIN: 170106-A-CH610-059
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Headquarters, by MSG Erick Ritterby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division

