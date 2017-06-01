3rd Infantry Division headquarters at Fort Stewart, Georgia, January 6, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Erick Ritterby)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 11:12
|Photo ID:
|3091849
|VIRIN:
|170106-A-CH610-059
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
This work, 3rd Infantry Division Headquarters, by MSG Erick Ritterby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
