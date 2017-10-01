U.S. Army Master Sergeant Harold Summey, a Newport News, Virginia native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017. The task force is charged with coordinating all military ceremonial support for the inaugural period. As a joint service committee, it includes members from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 09:41 Photo ID: 3091663 VIRIN: 170110-Z-ZZ123-001 Resolution: 3456x5184 Size: 1.23 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Hometown: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Master Sergeant Summey supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.