    JTF-NCR members participate in Ravens vs. Steelers "Salute to Service" pre-game ceremony

    JTF-NCR members participate in Ravens vs. Steelers "Salute to Service" pre-game ceremony

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elvis Umanzor 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michael Risola, a Tarpon Springs, Fla., native assigned to Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., salutes during the playing of the national anthem at the “Salute to Service” pre-game ceremony at the Ravens vs. Steelers game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md., Nov. 6, 2016. Thirty-three service member represented their branch and the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) at the game. JTF-NCR is a joint service command charged with coordinating all military ceremonial support for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Elvis Umanzor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2016
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 09:34
    Photo ID: 3091662
    VIRIN: 161106-A-TN552-0051
    Resolution: 5472x3078
    Size: 859.11 KB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    Hometown: TARPON SPRINGS, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-NCR members participate in Ravens vs. Steelers "Salute to Service" pre-game ceremony, by SSG Elvis Umanzor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Marine Corps Lance Corporal Risola supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration

