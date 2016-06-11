U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michael Risola, a Tarpon Springs, Fla., native assigned to Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., salutes during the playing of the national anthem at the “Salute to Service” pre-game ceremony at the Ravens vs. Steelers game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md., Nov. 6, 2016. Thirty-three service member represented their branch and the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) at the game. JTF-NCR is a joint service command charged with coordinating all military ceremonial support for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Elvis Umanzor)
Date Taken:
|11.06.2016
Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 09:34
Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
Hometown:
|TARPON SPRINGS, FL, US
This work, JTF-NCR members participate in Ravens vs. Steelers "Salute to Service" pre-game ceremony, by SSG Elvis Umanzor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Marine Corps Lance Corporal Risola supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration
