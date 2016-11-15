(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Building Bright Futures in Boston

    Building Bright Futures in Boston

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2016

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Students from a Boston Public School sit in a newly finished boat at the Community Boat Building workshop in Boston. The program offers children in low-income schools the opportunity to build a boat from start to finish as part of their core math curriculum. Photo submitted by Community Boat Building.

    TAGS

    Community
    First Coast Guard District
    Boat Building

