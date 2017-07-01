Arkansas Guardsman Receives Coin from Director of the Army National Guard

Pvt. 1st Class Stephanie Young, a Military Police Officer in the 216th Military Police Co., 871st Troop Command Battalion, 87th Troop Command Battalion, Arkansas National Guard, receives the coin of excellence from Lt. Gen. Timothy J. Kadavy, Director of the Army National Guard, at the end of the 2017 National Guard Senior Commanders Forum held at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

