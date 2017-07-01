(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Arkansas Guardsman Receives Coin from Director of the Army National Guard

    Arkansas Guardsman Receives Coin from Director of the Army National Guard

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Stephen Wright 

    871st Troop Command

    Pvt. 1st Class Stephanie Young, a Military Police Officer in the 216th Military Police Co., 871st Troop Command Battalion, 87th Troop Command Battalion, Arkansas National Guard, receives the coin of excellence from Lt. Gen. Timothy J. Kadavy, Director of the Army National Guard, at the end of the 2017 National Guard Senior Commanders Forum held at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 15:11
    Photo ID: 3090490
    VIRIN: 170107-Z-WE055-015
    Resolution: 3404x2558
    Size: 6.74 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Hometown: CABOT, AR, US
    Hometown: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas Guardsman Receives Coin from Director of the Army National Guard, by SGT Stephen Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guard
    Little Rock
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    MP
    Coin
    Camp Robinson
    PAO
    Arkansas National Guard
    Public Affairs
    Police
    NG
    Guard Bureau
    Army
    National Guard
    Arkansas
    Military Police
    Public Affairs Office
    North Little Rock
    RMTC
    ARNG
    Stephen Wright
    Professional Education Center
    PEC
    NLR
    2017
    Robinson Maneuver Training Center
    AR ARNG
    SGT. Stephen M. Wright
    Senior Commanders Forum
    GOAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT