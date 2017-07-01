(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Arkansas Guardsmen Conduct Gas Chamber Training

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Capt. Samuel Moore, Battalion Training Officer for the 871st Troop Command, 87th Troop Command Brigade, Arkansas National Guard, gasps for air as he exits the gas chamber training building at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

    (National Guard Photo by: Pvt. 1st Class Eric Keasler - RELEASED)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas Guardsmen Conduct Gas Chamber Training, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

