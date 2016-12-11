(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Texas Guardsman saves life of blind man seconds after he was struck by vehicle

    TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Pena 

    Texas Military Department

    Texas Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Dias, recruiting and retention officer for the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Region II, Team VII, enjoys lunch with his six-year-old son Gavin, left, and 18-month-old Aeryn, right, at a local resturant Nov. 12, 2016, in Tyler, Texas. Dias is responsible for rendering aid and saving the life a blind pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle in East Texas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Pena)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 13:41
    Photo ID: 3090184
    VIRIN: 161112-Z-EP075-001
    Resolution: 2435x3024
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: TYLER, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Guardsman saves life of blind man seconds after he was struck by vehicle, by SGT Elizabeth Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    citizen soldier
    Tyler
    Texas
    Texas Army National Guard
    Recruiting and Retention Battalion
    Region II
    Texas Military Department
    Team VII
    Texans serving texas

