Texas Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Dias, recruiting and retention officer for the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Region II, Team VII, enjoys lunch with his six-year-old son Gavin, left, and 18-month-old Aeryn, right, at a local resturant Nov. 12, 2016, in Tyler, Texas. Dias is responsible for rendering aid and saving the life a blind pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle in East Texas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Pena)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 13:41
|Photo ID:
|3090184
|VIRIN:
|161112-Z-EP075-001
|Resolution:
|2435x3024
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|TYLER, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Texas Guardsman saves life of blind man seconds after he was struck by vehicle, by SGT Elizabeth Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Texas Guardsman saves life of blind man seconds after he was struck by vehicle
