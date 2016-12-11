Texas Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Dias, recruiting and retention officer for the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Region II, Team VII, enjoys lunch with his six-year-old son Gavin, left, and 18-month-old Aeryn, right, at a local resturant Nov. 12, 2016, in Tyler, Texas. Dias is responsible for rendering aid and saving the life a blind pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle in East Texas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Pena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.12.2016 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 13:41 Photo ID: 3090184 VIRIN: 161112-Z-EP075-001 Resolution: 2435x3024 Size: 1.1 MB Location: TYLER, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Texas Guardsman saves life of blind man seconds after he was struck by vehicle, by SGT Elizabeth Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.