(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Booher supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Booher supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2015

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Bevins 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dana Booher, a Costa Mesa, California native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017. The task force is charged with coordinating all military ceremonial support for the inaugural period. As a joint service committee, it includes members from all branches of the United States Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2015
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 13:33
    Photo ID: 3090180
    VIRIN: 170109-Z-ZZ001-007
    Resolution: 4211x5895
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: COSTA MESA, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Booher supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration, by TSgt Christopher Bevins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Booher supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration

    TAGS

    Washington
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    58th Presidential Inauguration

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT