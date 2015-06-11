U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dana Booher, a Costa Mesa, California native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017. The task force is charged with coordinating all military ceremonial support for the inaugural period. As a joint service committee, it includes members from all branches of the United States Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2015 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 13:33 Photo ID: 3090180 VIRIN: 170109-Z-ZZ001-007 Resolution: 4211x5895 Size: 3.29 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Hometown: COSTA MESA, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Booher supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration, by TSgt Christopher Bevins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.