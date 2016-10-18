A crew chief assigned to Joint Base Charleston marshals one of MacDill Air Force Base's (AFB) KC-135 Stratotanker at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 27. Four steady-state KC-135 Stratotankers and 90 Airmen operated out of JB Charleston during MacDill AFB's runway reconstruction project. The aircraft and personnel returned to MacDill AFB on Dec. 19 and 20. (Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas T. Charlton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2016 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 09:21 Photo ID: 3089870 VIRIN: 161018-F-WQ716-055 Resolution: 4096x2620 Size: 796.9 KB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill KC-135s conclude temporary relocation at JB Charleston, by A1C Thomas Charlton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.