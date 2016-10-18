MacDill KC-135s conclude temporary relocation at JB Charleston

A crew chief assigned to Joint Base Charleston marshals one of MacDill Air Force Base's (AFB) KC-135 Stratotanker at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 27. Four steady-state KC-135 Stratotankers and 90 Airmen operated out of JB Charleston during MacDill AFB's runway reconstruction project. The aircraft and personnel returned to MacDill AFB on Dec. 19 and 20. (Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas T. Charlton)
