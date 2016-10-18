(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MacDill KC-135s conclude temporary relocation at JB Charleston

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Charlton 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs Office

    A crew chief assigned to Joint Base Charleston marshals one of MacDill Air Force Base's (AFB) KC-135 Stratotanker at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 27. Four steady-state KC-135 Stratotankers and 90 Airmen operated out of JB Charleston during MacDill AFB's runway reconstruction project. The aircraft and personnel returned to MacDill AFB on Dec. 19 and 20. (Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas T. Charlton)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 09:21
    Photo ID: 3089870
    VIRIN: 161018-F-WQ716-055
    Resolution: 4096x2620
    Size: 796.9 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill KC-135s conclude temporary relocation at JB Charleston, by A1C Thomas Charlton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    runway
    KC-135
    MacDill AFB
    construction
    Joint Base Charleston
    437th AW

