    MCAS Iwakuni is recognized for energy efficiency

    MCAS Iwakuni is recognized for energy efficiency

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.28.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Utilities and Energy Management personnel posed for their annual office photo at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 28, 2016. The team helped MCAS Iwakuni reach gold-installation status for the Secretary of the Navy Energy and Water Management Award by submitting data of the air station’s utility and energy consumption to Headquarters Marine Corps. MCAS Iwakuni earned the title for the second year in a row for efficiently conserving energy. (courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2016
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 23:22
    Photo ID: 3089665
    VIRIN: 161028-M-NE059-566
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 7.22 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni is recognized for energy efficiency, by LCpl Gabriela Garcia-Herrera, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    award
    Utilities and Energy Management
    gold installatioon status
    SECNAV Energy and Water Management Award

