MCAS Iwakuni is recognized for energy efficiency

Utilities and Energy Management personnel posed for their annual office photo at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 28, 2016. The team helped MCAS Iwakuni reach gold-installation status for the Secretary of the Navy Energy and Water Management Award by submitting data of the air station’s utility and energy consumption to Headquarters Marine Corps. MCAS Iwakuni earned the title for the second year in a row for efficiently conserving energy. (courtesy photo)

