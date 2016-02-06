(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Actions speak louder than words

    Actions speak louder than words

    GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    319th Air Base Wing

    The servant leader carries their Airmen on their back. U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brooke Scott, noncommissioned officer-in-charge of command post operations with the 319th Air Base Wing, worked with her troop, Airman 1st Class Bennie Cooper, 319th Wing Staff Agency emergency action controller, to develop the concept for this drawing. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Tech. Sgt. Brooke Scott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2016
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 08:09
    Photo ID: 3088620
    VIRIN: 160602-F-AA000-0001
    Resolution: 2616x3662
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Actions speak louder than words, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Actions speak louder than words

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Air Force
    AMC
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Grand Forks
    AFB
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    Air Mobility
    319th
    319th Air Base Wing
    US Air Force base
    AMC Airmen
    GFAFB
    GF AFB
    Air Force Base North Dakota
    Air Force Base ND
    319 ABW
    319th ABW
    319 Air Base Wing
    Warriors of the North
    Sun Flake
    319th Airmen
    319 ABW Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT