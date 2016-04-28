Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota launched the Green Dot Program April 27, 2016. The program focuses on positive actions referred to as green dots to help prevent sexual assault, stalking, bullying, domestic violence and more, referred to as red dots. Airmen will receive training on how to implement this program. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Ryan Sparks)

