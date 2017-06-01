The fishing vessel Lady Gudny drifts unmanned in heavy seas after becoming dead in the water due to fuel problems 230 miles east-southeast of Kodiak, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2017. A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60T Jayhawk crew hoisted four people from the Lady Gudny. U.S. Coast Guard photo.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 22:45
|Photo ID:
|3088343
|VIRIN:
|160106-G-G0217-001
|Resolution:
|587x404
|Size:
|127.58 KB
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fishing vessel Lady Gudny adrift at sea, by PO1 William Colclough, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
