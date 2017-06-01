(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fishing vessel Lady Gudny adrift at sea

    Fishing vessel Lady Gudny adrift at sea

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Colclough 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The fishing vessel Lady Gudny drifts unmanned in heavy seas after becoming dead in the water due to fuel problems 230 miles east-southeast of Kodiak, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2017. A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60T Jayhawk crew hoisted four people from the Lady Gudny. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 22:45
    Photo ID: 3088343
    VIRIN: 160106-G-G0217-001
    Resolution: 587x404
    Size: 127.58 KB
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fishing vessel Lady Gudny adrift at sea, by PO1 William Colclough, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Station Kodiak
    17th Coast Guard District
    hoist rescue
    Lady Gudny

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT