    South Carolina National Guard prepares for first winter storm 2017

    South Carolina National Guard prepares for first winter storm 2017

    ROCK HILL, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    108th Public Affairs Detachment

    A South Carolina Army National Guard Soldier with a Vehicle Recovery Team with the 178th Engineer Battalion stages a vehicle in preparation for providing support to the South Carolina Highway Patrol in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Jan. 6, 2017, in response to the first expected winter storm of 2017. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 17:09
    Location: ROCK HILL, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National Guard prepares for first winter storm 2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    South Carolina
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    preparedness
    South Carolina National Guard
    winter storm
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Winter Weather
    SCNG
    winter storm response
    winter storm 2017
    SEWinterWX17
    SE Winter WX 17

