South Carolina National Guard prepares for first winter storm 2017

A South Carolina Army National Guard Soldier with a Vehicle Recovery Team with the 178th Engineer Battalion stages a vehicle in preparation for providing support to the South Carolina Highway Patrol in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Jan. 6, 2017, in response to the first expected winter storm of 2017. (Courtesy Photo)

