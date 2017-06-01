My Story: New Year’s Eve night

Staff Sgt. Michael Ellis, photojournalist with the 59th Medical Wing, was the first to respond to a solo vehicle crash on Dec. 31, 2016, in San Antonio. His actions helped save an 80-year-old woman who was trapped inside her vehicle. (U.S. Air Force illustration/Staff Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)

