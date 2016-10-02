Resiliency: Grand Forks AFB youth, fmaily an example of strength

Talia Hay sits with her family Feb. 10, 2016, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D. In September 2015, Talia suffered a brain hemorrhage due to a brain arteriovenous malformation. She is being honored as the North Dakota Children’s Miracle Network 2016 “Champion” for her strength and courage exhibited during her recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Sparks)

