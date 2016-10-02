(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Resiliency: Grand Forks AFB youth, fmaily an example of strength

    Resiliency: Grand Forks AFB youth, fmaily an example of strength

    GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Sparks 

    319th Air Base Wing

    Talia Hay sits with her family Feb. 10, 2016, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D. In September 2015, Talia suffered a brain hemorrhage due to a brain arteriovenous malformation. She is being honored as the North Dakota Children’s Miracle Network 2016 “Champion” for her strength and courage exhibited during her recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Sparks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2016
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 17:15
    Photo ID: 3088136
    VIRIN: 160210-F-LY635-0005
    Resolution: 2526x3873
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resiliency: Grand Forks AFB youth, fmaily an example of strength, by SrA Ryan Sparks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Resiliency: Grand Forks AFB youth, family an example of strength

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Air Force
    AMC
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Grand Forks
    AFB
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    Air Mobility
    319th
    319th Air Base Wing
    US Air Force base
    AMC Airmen
    GFAFB
    GF AFB
    Air Force Base North Dakota
    Air Force Base ND
    319 ABW
    319th ABW
    319 Air Base Wing
    Warriors of the North
    Sun Flake
    319th Airmen
    319 ABW Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT