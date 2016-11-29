Date Taken: 11.29.2016 Date Posted: 01.06.2017 14:34 Photo ID: 3087954 VIRIN: 161129-A-ME637-001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 662.13 KB Location: PROVIDENCE, RI, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Brig. Gen. William Graham Site Visits, by AnnMarie Harvie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.