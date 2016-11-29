(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Brig. Gen. William Graham Site Visits

    Brig. Gen. William Graham Site Visits

    PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2016

    Photo by AnnMarie Harvie 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District

    Brig. Gen. William Graham, North Atlantic Division Commander gets a tour and briefing of the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier in Providence, Rhode Island on November 29, 2016.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2016
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 14:34
    Photo ID: 3087954
    VIRIN: 161129-A-ME637-001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 662.13 KB
    Location: PROVIDENCE, RI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. William Graham Site Visits, by AnnMarie Harvie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Rhode Island
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    New England District
    North Atlantic Division
    Brig. Gen. William Graham
    Fox Point Hurricane Barrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT