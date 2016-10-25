(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operations holds annual training at Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest

    NORTH WOODSTOCK, NH, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2016

    Photo by AnnMarie Harvie 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District

    New Hampshire State Trooper Andrew Frigon presents on the N.H. Drug Task Units and observable signs of drug manufacturing and dealing in public places during the annual Ranger Conference on October 25, 2016.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operations holds annual training at Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest, by AnnMarie Harvie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

