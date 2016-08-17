A QF-4 Phantom is parked on the flight line at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. on Aug. 17. The QF-4 mission flew its final unmanned mission Aug. 17. The QF-4s here will continue flying manned missions until the official end of the QF-4 program in December 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 13:31
|Photo ID:
|3087627
|VIRIN:
|160817-F-KN558-006
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|808.52 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Phantom flies final unmanned mission, by MSgt Matthew McGovern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
