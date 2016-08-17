A QF-4 Phantom is parked on the flight line at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. on Aug. 17. The QF-4 mission flew its final unmanned mission Aug. 17. The QF-4s here will continue flying manned missions until the official end of the QF-4 program in December 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2016 Date Posted: 01.06.2017 13:31 Photo ID: 3087627 VIRIN: 160817-F-KN558-006 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 808.52 KB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Phantom flies final unmanned mission, by MSgt Matthew McGovern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.