    Phantom flies final unmanned mission

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2016

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew McGovern 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    A QF-4 Phantom is parked on the flight line at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. on Aug. 17. The QF-4 mission flew its final unmanned mission Aug. 17. The QF-4s here will continue flying manned missions until the official end of the QF-4 program in December 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2016
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 13:31
    Photo ID: 3087627
    VIRIN: 160817-F-KN558-006
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 808.52 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phantom flies final unmanned mission, by MSgt Matthew McGovern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ACC
    Holloman AFB
    media contest

