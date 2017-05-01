(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SHEP storage impoundment construction

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    The picture displays construction progress on the Raw Water Storage Impoundment, as part of the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project, which currently sits at 53 percent completion. Progress shows the impoundment berm is up to 32 inches, out of its 42 inch final elevation. It features four pump cans (pictured bottom center inside cofferdam) connected to an effluent line and a raw water intake box set to an elevation of 36 inches (black structure at Southwest corner of impoundment). Construction on the reservoir began March 2016. It will provide an additional resource of fresh water that may be needed when the Savannah River experiences drought conditions at extremely high tides in hot weather. (Courtesy photo by Thalle Construction).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SHEP storage impoundment construction, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USACE
    Savannah
    US Army Corps of Engineers
    Savannah District
    SHEP
    Savannah Harbor Expansion Project
    SavannahCorps
    Raw Water Storage Impoundment

    OPTIONS

    • LEAVE A COMMENT