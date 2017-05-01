The picture displays construction progress on the Raw Water Storage Impoundment, as part of the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project, which currently sits at 53 percent completion. Progress shows the impoundment berm is up to 32 inches, out of its 42 inch final elevation. It features four pump cans (pictured bottom center inside cofferdam) connected to an effluent line and a raw water intake box set to an elevation of 36 inches (black structure at Southwest corner of impoundment). Construction on the reservoir began March 2016. It will provide an additional resource of fresh water that may be needed when the Savannah River experiences drought conditions at extremely high tides in hot weather. (Courtesy photo by Thalle Construction).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2017 Date Posted: 01.06.2017 08:51 Photo ID: 3087057 VIRIN: 170105-A-CE999-001 Resolution: 4000x3000 Size: 5.51 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SHEP storage impoundment construction, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.