(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    14th HRSC OPSEC and Cultural Awareness a Priority

    14th HRSC OPSEC and Cultural Awareness a Priority

    AS SALIYAH, QATAR

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Duane Brown 

    1st Sustainment Command (Theater) Public Affairs

    Spc. Crystal Durden, human resources specialist, 14th Human Resources Sustainment Center, 1st Sustainment Command (Theater), and native of Jacksonville, Florida, presents a scenario based question on interacting with host-country citizens to class instructor and Civil Affairs Specialist, who will remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature regarding his identity, during a Cultural Awareness brief Jan. 6, at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 08:26
    Photo ID: 3087053
    VIRIN: 170106-A-RI813-001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: AS SALIYAH, QA 
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Hometown: FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 14th HRSC OPSEC and Cultural Awareness a Priority, by MSG Duane Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    14th HRSC OPSEC and Cultural Awareness a Priority

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    Safety
    Sustainment
    CENTCOM
    Illinois
    Redeployment
    Fort Knox
    logistics
    Fayetteville
    Virginia
    1st TSC
    OPSEC
    Camp Arifjan
    Resiliency
    Florida
    Kuwait
    Fort Bragg
    Army
    14th HRSC
    Cultural Awareness
    3rd Army
    1st Sustainment Command (Theater)
    operations sergeant
    operations clerk
    ARCENT
    Sgt. 1st Class Duane Brown
    SFC Duane Brown
    Army Safety
    Army Resiliency
    Leetsdale
    14th Human Resources Sustainment Center
    #Knowyourarmy
    Strategic Operations and Plans team
    Soap team
    Sgt. Britney Wilder
    and native of Fort Walton Beach
    Spc. Jameshia Murphy
    and native of Portsmouth
    14th HRSC director
    and native of Chicago
    Col. Angela Bowie

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT