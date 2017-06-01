14th HRSC OPSEC and Cultural Awareness a Priority

Spc. Crystal Durden, human resources specialist, 14th Human Resources Sustainment Center, 1st Sustainment Command (Theater), and native of Jacksonville, Florida, presents a scenario based question on interacting with host-country citizens to class instructor and Civil Affairs Specialist, who will remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature regarding his identity, during a Cultural Awareness brief Jan. 6, at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar.

