‘Devil’ brigade NCO mentors son during Korean deployment

CAMP HOVEY, Republic of Korea – Staff Sgt. Stephen Littel (right), the master gunner for the 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, and Spc. Malakki Jewell (left), a gunner for multi-launch rocket systems with 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery Regiment, talk about Jewell’s future appearance at his battalion’s Soldier of the Month board during a visit to Camp Hovey, South Korea Jan. 6. Littel and Jewell are father and son who are based out of different military installations back in the U.S., but both recently deployed to South Korea at the same time. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Warren W. Wright Jr., 1st ABCT Public Affairs)

