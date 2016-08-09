(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    9/11: Reflections from the Pentagon

    9/11: Reflections from the Pentagon

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Kenney 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Col. Houston Cantwell, the 49th Wing commander, reflects on his memories of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., on Sept. 8, 2016. During the terror attacks, then-Captain Cantwell was working in the Pentagon as an Air Force intern when the airliner struck the west side of the building, just a corner away from his office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Kenney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 19:50
    Photo ID: 3086586
    VIRIN: 160908-F-SD165-005
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11: Reflections from the Pentagon, by A1C Emily Kenney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    9/11: Reflections from the Pentagon

    TAGS

    ACC
    Holloman AFB
    media contest

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT