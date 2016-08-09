9/11: Reflections from the Pentagon

Col. Houston Cantwell, the 49th Wing commander, reflects on his memories of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., on Sept. 8, 2016. During the terror attacks, then-Captain Cantwell was working in the Pentagon as an Air Force intern when the airliner struck the west side of the building, just a corner away from his office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Kenney)

