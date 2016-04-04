(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    COMMENTARY - A dollop of awesome sauce

    NM, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Aaron Montoya 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Airman 1st Class Randahl Jenson, a 49th Wing Public Affairs photojournalist, holds various media awards currently won by photojournalists and broadcasters from the 49th Wing Public Affairs office, April 4 at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Six of Holloman’s highest performers who were honored with Air Combat Command or Secretary of the Air Force-level awards for their efforts throughout 2015.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2016
    This work, COMMENTARY - A dollop of awesome sauce, by SrA Aaron Montoya, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Holloman
    ACC
    Media Contest

