Airman 1st Class Randahl Jenson, a 49th Wing Public Affairs photojournalist, holds various media awards currently won by photojournalists and broadcasters from the 49th Wing Public Affairs office, April 4 at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Six of Holloman’s highest performers who were honored with Air Combat Command or Secretary of the Air Force-level awards for their efforts throughout 2015.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 18:52
|Photo ID:
|3086511
|VIRIN:
|160404-F-ZB149-900
|Resolution:
|4321x3086
|Size:
|847.44 KB
|Location:
|NM, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COMMENTARY - A dollop of awesome sauce, by SrA Aaron Montoya, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
COMMENTARY - A dollop of awesome sauce
