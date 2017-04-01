WBAMC introduces robotic-assisted tubal re-anastomosis

Dr. Jennifer Orr, urogynecologist, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, stands in front of WBAMC's robotic surgical system which was used to perform the first robotic-assisted tubal re-anastomosis at WBAMC, Dec. 28. The introduction of robotic assisted tubal re-anastomosis, commonly known as tubal ligation reversal, provides eligible beneficiaries with a third option for the procedure, an option studies show produces higher success rates for post-operation pregnancy.

