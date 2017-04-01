(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    WBAMC introduces robotic-assisted tubal re-anastomosis

    WBAMC introduces robotic-assisted tubal re-anastomosis

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center Public Affairs Office

    Dr. Jennifer Orr, urogynecologist, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, stands in front of WBAMC's robotic surgical system which was used to perform the first robotic-assisted tubal re-anastomosis at WBAMC, Dec. 28. The introduction of robotic assisted tubal re-anastomosis, commonly known as tubal ligation reversal, provides eligible beneficiaries with a third option for the procedure, an option studies show produces higher success rates for post-operation pregnancy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 18:00
    Photo ID: 3086422
    VIRIN: 170104-A-EK666-003
    Resolution: 3217x2145
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WBAMC introduces robotic-assisted tubal re-anastomosis, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    WBAMC introduces robotic-assisted tubal re-anastomosis

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    El Paso
    Pregnancy
    Army
    William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    WBAMC
    Robotic Surgery
    Tubal Re-anastomosis
    Tubal Ligation
    Tubal Ligation Reversal

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT