Olympian visits Coast Guard Units

Petty Officer 2nd Class Rocky Recio explains how the Coast Guard uses charts to plot a ship's position to Nick Lucena, an Olympic volleyball athlete, Dec. 11, 2016, while on the bridge of the Coast Guard cutter Maria Bray at Mayport, Florida. Lucena and his family toured various Coast Guard cutters and Coast Guard Station Mayport and got underway aboard a 45-foot Response Boat - Medium. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson.

