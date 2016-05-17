(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Offutt honors Police Week

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2016

    Photo by Joshua Plueger 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Team Offutt compete in the Warrior Challenge along the perimeter of Offutt Air Force Base, Neb. on May 19, 2016. The 55th Security Forces Squadron held several events during the week of May 15-21 in recognition of Police Week. The week, officially designated by President John F. Kennedy in 1962, honors police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

    This work, Offutt honors Police Week, by Joshua Plueger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Offutt Air Force Base
    Warrior Challenge
    Police Week
    55th Security Forces

