Members of Team Offutt compete in the Warrior Challenge along the perimeter of Offutt Air Force Base, Neb. on May 19, 2016. The 55th Security Forces Squadron held several events during the week of May 15-21 in recognition of Police Week. The week, officially designated by President John F. Kennedy in 1962, honors police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.
|05.17.2016
|01.05.2017 13:05
|3085861
|160519-F-XV591-006
|2296x3448
|6.01 MB
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US
This work, Offutt honors Police Week, by Joshua Plueger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
