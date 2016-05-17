Offutt honors Police Week

Members of Team Offutt compete in the Warrior Challenge along the perimeter of Offutt Air Force Base, Neb. on May 19, 2016. The 55th Security Forces Squadron held several events during the week of May 15-21 in recognition of Police Week. The week, officially designated by President John F. Kennedy in 1962, honors police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

