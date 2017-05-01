(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Runway Operations at Misawa Airbase

    Runway Operations at Misawa Airbase

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Weldin 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    170105-N-OK605-027 MISAWA, Japan (Jan. 5, 2017) Sailors from Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 de-ice a P-8A Poseidon patrol and reconnaissance aircraft after a snowstorm at Misawa Airbase. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 20:34
    Photo ID: 3085374
    VIRIN: 170105-N-OK605-027
    Resolution: 6016x3384
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Runway Operations at Misawa Airbase, by PO2 Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Misawa
    NAF

