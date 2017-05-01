170105-N-OK605-027 MISAWA, Japan (Jan. 5, 2017) Sailors from Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 de-ice a P-8A Poseidon patrol and reconnaissance aircraft after a snowstorm at Misawa Airbase. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)
This work, Runway Operations at Misawa Airbase, by PO2 Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
