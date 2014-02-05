Airman 1st Class D’Ann Powell, with the Space and Missile Systems Center, Financial Management Directorate, and honor guard member at Los Angeles Air Force Base, performs a Veterans' Day wreath laying ceremony at the Los Angeles National Cemetery, Nov 11, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photos/Joseph M. Juarez Sr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2014
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 17:36
|Photo ID:
|3085254
|VIRIN:
|161111-F-PP655-045
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HG, by Joseph Juarez Sr., identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT