    Opening the Lines of Communication

    Opening the Lines of Communication

    JEFFERSON BARRACKS ANG BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Cannon 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Technical Sgt. Timothy Dohack, the 131st Communications Flight noncommissioned officer in charge of infrastructure and cyber transport makes new lines of 10-foot category 6 Ethernet cables at Jefferson Barracks, Missouri, February 2, 2016. The category 6 Ethernet cables are being used in the buildings of Jefferson Barracks to ensure fast internet connections. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Cannon)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 17:32
    Photo ID: 3085248
    VIRIN: 160202-Z-CI242-052
    Resolution: 1402x2100
    Size: 578.05 KB
    Location: JEFFERSON BARRACKS ANG BASE, MO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Opening the Lines of Communication, by SSgt Brittany Cannon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Communications
    Air National Guard
    Missouri Air National Guard

