The 863rd Engineer Battalion conducted its first engineer Captain promotion of the new year while deployed for Capt. Matthew E. Munday (right), a native of Chicago, Ill. at Camp Buerhing, Kuwait, Jan. 2, 2017. He was promoted by Commander of the 176th Engineer Brigade Col. Charles M. Schoening (left) and resident of Georgetown, Texas. The 863rd En. Bn. is serving a nine-month deployment to the Middle East and is a U.S. Army Reserve battalion based in Darien, Ill. The battalion is commanded by Lt. Col. James H. Feaster and Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel E. Carr. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Maria Mengrone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.02.2017 Date Posted: 01.04.2017 14:18 Photo ID: 3085105 VIRIN: 170102-Z-OK423-039 Resolution: 3784x2848 Size: 1.18 MB Location: KW Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US Hometown: DARIEN, IL, US Hometown: GEORGETOWN, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Engineer Officer promotion to Captain, by CPT Maria Mengrone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.