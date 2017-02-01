(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Engineer Officer promotion to Captain

    Engineer Officer promotion to Captain

    KUWAIT

    01.02.2017

    Photo by Capt. Maria Mengrone 

    176th Engineer Brigade (TXARNG)

    The 863rd Engineer Battalion conducted its first engineer Captain promotion of the new year while deployed for Capt. Matthew E. Munday (right), a native of Chicago, Ill. at Camp Buerhing, Kuwait, Jan. 2, 2017. He was promoted by Commander of the 176th Engineer Brigade Col. Charles M. Schoening (left) and resident of Georgetown, Texas. The 863rd En. Bn. is serving a nine-month deployment to the Middle East and is a U.S. Army Reserve battalion based in Darien, Ill. The battalion is commanded by Lt. Col. James H. Feaster and Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel E. Carr. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Maria Mengrone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2017
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 14:18
    Photo ID: 3085105
    VIRIN: 170102-Z-OK423-039
    Resolution: 3784x2848
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: KW
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Hometown: DARIEN, IL, US
    Hometown: GEORGETOWN, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineer Officer promotion to Captain, by CPT Maria Mengrone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Engineers
    US Army Reserves
    Texas Army National Guard
    863rd Engineer Battalion
    176th Engineer Brigade
    Col. Charles M. Schoening
    Lt. Col. James H. Feaster
    Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel E. Carr

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT