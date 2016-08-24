Editor's note: This is one of a three-part series about the obstacles U.S. Air Force Maj. Lukiah Mulumba and her family have faced with sickle-cell disease and how the Air Force helped her persevere. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Javier Cruz/Released) (This image was manipulated by adding text to the top and bottom of the image.)

Date Taken: 08.24.2016 Date Posted: 01.04.2017 Photo ID: 3084957 Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US This work, Mulumba, by TSgt Javier Cruz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.