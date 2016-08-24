(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mulumba

    Mulumba

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Javier Cruz 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Editor's note: This is one of a three-part series about the obstacles U.S. Air Force Maj. Lukiah Mulumba and her family have faced with sickle-cell disease and how the Air Force helped her persevere. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Javier Cruz/Released) (This image was manipulated by adding text to the top and bottom of the image.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mulumba, by TSgt Javier Cruz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Sickle Cell
    Mulumba

