    Sailor’s survivors first NHCCC Gold Star Family

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2011

    Photo by William Love 

    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi, Texas

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class (FMF/SW) Raymond L. Blount’s survivors were honored as the first Navy Gold Star (NGS) Family at Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi (NHCCC) during a ceremony, June 29, 2015. Blount, a 26-year-old native of San Antonio, passed away while on active duty June 29, 2011.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2011
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 11:49
    Photo ID: 3084907
    VIRIN: 110218-N-KF478-007
    Resolution: 3810x5334
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor’s survivors first NHCCC Gold Star Family, by William Love, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    First Navy Gold Star Family at Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi honored

    TAGS

    Corpus Christi
    Death
    Survivors
    Active Duty
    Navy
    Texas
    Naval Health Clinic
    Gold Star Family

