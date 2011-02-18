Sailor’s survivors first NHCCC Gold Star Family

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class (FMF/SW) Raymond L. Blount’s survivors were honored as the first Navy Gold Star (NGS) Family at Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi (NHCCC) during a ceremony, June 29, 2015. Blount, a 26-year-old native of San Antonio, passed away while on active duty June 29, 2011.

