    A wrinkle of time

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alaysia Berry 

    366th Fighter Wing

    A veteran watches events during the 29th Annual Veterans Olympics at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise, Idaho, Sept. 17, 2016. The event honored veterans at the home with a parade and later paired them with volunteers to participate in games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alaysia Berry/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2016
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 19:23
    Photo ID: 3084111
    VIRIN: 160917-F-IX896-088
    Resolution: 946x960
    Size: 101 KB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A wrinkle of time, by A1C Alaysia Berry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    veteran
    Boise
    portrait
    B&W
    Idaho
    black and white
    Gunfighters
    veteran olympics

