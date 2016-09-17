A wrinkle of time

A veteran watches events during the 29th Annual Veterans Olympics at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise, Idaho, Sept. 17, 2016. The event honored veterans at the home with a parade and later paired them with volunteers to participate in games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alaysia Berry/Released)

