A veteran watches events during the 29th Annual Veterans Olympics at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise, Idaho, Sept. 17, 2016. The event honored veterans at the home with a parade and later paired them with volunteers to participate in games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alaysia Berry/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 19:23
|Photo ID:
|3084111
|VIRIN:
|160917-F-IX896-088
|Resolution:
|946x960
|Size:
|101 KB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A wrinkle of time, by A1C Alaysia Berry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
