Get Framed by Naval Hospital Bremerton Optometry

Getting framed is now a fashionable eye-opening experience courtesy of Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Optometry Clinic. Those old jokes about Navy-issue eyeglasses being called ‘birth-control’ are not applicable anymore with a host of new stylish frames available from which to pick and choose. Lt. Abbey Nelson, Optometry Department Head and Optometrist showcases the new eyeglass frames now available. Since the new frames – nine different colors, style and sizes - were introduced in October, Optometry’s Optical Support Unit has made 1,124 new pairs - and counting - of eye glasses for customers (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, Naval Hospital Bremerton Public Affairs).

