    WWII Pilot Jerry Yellin Attends Event Honoring Japanese-American WWII Veterans

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2015

    World War II Army Air Corps Capt. Jerry Yellin attends the "Fighting Two Wars" tribute to Japanese-American veterans of World War II, Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 5, 2016. Yellin, who enlisted two months after the attack on Pearl Harbor, was in Hawaii for commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the attack. DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando

    Date Taken: 12.05.2015
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 17:04
    Photo ID: 3084057
    VIRIN: 161205-D-BN624-010
    Resolution: 3740x2493
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WWII Pilot Jerry Yellin Attends Event Honoring Japanese-American WWII Veterans, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    Honolulu
    Hawaii
    WWII
    World War II
    #PearlHarbor
    #ph75

