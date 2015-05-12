WWII Pilot Jerry Yellin Attends Event Honoring Japanese-American WWII Veterans

World War II Army Air Corps Capt. Jerry Yellin attends the "Fighting Two Wars" tribute to Japanese-American veterans of World War II, Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 5, 2016. Yellin, who enlisted two months after the attack on Pearl Harbor, was in Hawaii for commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the attack. DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando

