    336th FS, 4th AMXS participate in Red Flag 16-2

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Charles 

    4th Fighter Wing

    A crew chief assigned to the 336th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, secures an F-15E Strike Eagle Feb. 26, 2016 during Red Flag 16-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Strike Eagle aircrews and maintainers participated in the two-week, large-force exercise to enhance warfighting skills along with joint and allied interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Michael Charles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2016
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 13:38
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 336th FS, 4th AMXS participate in Red Flag 16-2, by SSgt Michael Charles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    F-15
    Fighter Wing
    Maintainer
    AMU
    4FW
    Red Flag 16-2

