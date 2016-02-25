336th FS, 4th AMXS participate in Red Flag 16-2

A crew chief assigned to the 336th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, secures an F-15E Strike Eagle Feb. 26, 2016 during Red Flag 16-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Strike Eagle aircrews and maintainers participated in the two-week, large-force exercise to enhance warfighting skills along with joint and allied interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Michael Charles)

