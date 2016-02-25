A crew chief assigned to the 336th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, secures an F-15E Strike Eagle Feb. 26, 2016 during Red Flag 16-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Strike Eagle aircrews and maintainers participated in the two-week, large-force exercise to enhance warfighting skills along with joint and allied interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Michael Charles)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 13:38
|Photo ID:
|3083908
|VIRIN:
|160226-F-UJ108-0004
|Resolution:
|6652x4752
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 336th FS, 4th AMXS participate in Red Flag 16-2, by SSgt Michael Charles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT