USS Mason (DDG 87) Christmas Call

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 25, 2016) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Tahriqa Fareed, from Buffalo, N.Y., assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87), receives a phone call from Vice Adm. Christopher Grady, commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, on Christmas day. Mason, deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janweb B. Lagazo)

