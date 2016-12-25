(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Mason (DDG 87) Christmas Call

    USS Mason (DDG 87) Christmas Call

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.25.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janweb Marcyn Lagazo 

    USS MASON (DDG 87)

    161225-N-CL027-004
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 25, 2016) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Tahriqa Fareed, from Buffalo, N.Y., assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87), receives a phone call from Vice Adm. Christopher Grady, commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, on Christmas day. Mason, deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janweb B. Lagazo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2016
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 12:35
    Photo ID: 3083906
    VIRIN: 161225-N-CL027-004
    Resolution: 5404x3443
    Size: 967.93 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mason (DDG 87) Christmas Call, by PO3 Janweb Marcyn Lagazo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sailor Receives Christmas Phone Call from U.S. 6th Fleet Commander

    TAGS

    marine
    ocean
    Naval Station Norfolk
    U.S.
    homeport
    vessel
    C6F
    maritime
    naval
    US 5th Fleet
    Christmas
    Holidays
    Phone Call
    Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group
    ship
    Navy
    Sea Hawk
    public affairs
    military
    destroyer
    Norfolk
    US 6th Fleet
    deployment
    MH-60R
    Mason
    photograph
    USS Mason
    DDG 87
    Petty Officer 3rd Class
    Swamp Foxes
    DESRON 26
    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron
    SN
    Great Green Fleet
    HSM 74
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Operating Forward
    Presence Matters
    Destroyer Squadron 26
    GGF
    IKE CSG
    Proudly We Serve
    US Navy Europe
    Janweb B. Lagazo
    CL027
    OpFwd
    Adm. Grady

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT