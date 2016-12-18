CSM Daniels assumes responsibility of the 650th RSG

Command Sgt. Maj. Darin S. Daniels, a Mesa, Arizona resident, was passed the noncommissioned officer sword, which is used to signify the transfer of responsibility, by Col. Toni A. Glover, 650th Regional Support Group commander, at the George W. Dunaway Army Reserve Center, in a change of responsibility ceremony in Sloan, Nevada December 18. In his civilian capacity, Daniels serves as a Firefighter/Paramedic on the Phoenix Fire Department.
