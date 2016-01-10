(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    160101-F-NB484-001

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jodi Martinez 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Scott Air Force Base is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2017, sparking a centennial celebration of history. (Graphic by Karen Petitt)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 14:46
    Photo ID: 3081873
    VIRIN: 160101-F-NB484-001
    Resolution: 3847x1500
    Size: 278.89 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 160101-F-NB484-001, by SSgt Jodi Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Scott Air Force Base
    100th Anniversary
    Centennial Celebration
    Scott Air Force Base Centennial Celebration
    Scott Air Force Base 100 Anniversary.

