Scott Air Force Base is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2017, sparking a centennial celebration of history. (Graphic by Karen Petitt)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 14:46
|Photo ID:
|3081873
|VIRIN:
|160101-F-NB484-001
|Resolution:
|3847x1500
|Size:
|278.89 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 160101-F-NB484-001, by SSgt Jodi Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT