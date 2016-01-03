A bad day to be a bird

Kory McLellan, a wildlife biologist with the United States Department of Agriculture, hangs a vulture effigy on the side of the Air Traffic Control Tower at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., March 1, 2016. Effigies are used to deter vultures from loafing, roosting, or being in the general area of MacDill.

Date Taken: 03.01.2016
Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US