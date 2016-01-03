(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A bad day to be a bird

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ned T. Johnston 

    6th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Kory McLellan, a wildlife biologist with the United States Department of Agriculture, hangs a vulture effigy on the side of the Air Traffic Control Tower at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., March 1, 2016. Effigies are used to deter vultures from loafing, roosting, or being in the general area of MacDill.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 14:08
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A bad day to be a bird, by SSgt Ned T. Johnston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air Mobility Command
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Department of Agriculture

