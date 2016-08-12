Service members with the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command prepare to be inducted in the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara during the unit’s annual celebration of the artillery patron saint’s day. The Honorable Order of Saint Barbara recognizes Soldiers for their accomplishments within the artillery branch and is an honorary society of the Army and Marine Corps artillerymen and women.

Date Taken: 12.08.2016
Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
This work, Sea Dragons Continue Tradition of Saint Barbara's Day, by SFC Claudio Tejada