    Sea Dragons Continue Tradition of Saint Barbara’s Day

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2016

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Claudio Tejada 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Service members with the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command prepare to be inducted in the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara during the unit’s annual celebration of the artillery patron saint’s day. The Honorable Order of Saint Barbara recognizes Soldiers for their accomplishments within the artillery branch and is an honorary society of the Army and Marine Corps artillerymen and women.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 00:24
    Photo ID: 3081094
    VIRIN: 161208-A-UK437-406
    Resolution: 4128x2322
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea Dragons Continue Tradition of Saint Barbara’s Day, by SFC Claudio Tejada, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

