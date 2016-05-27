Cadet 2nd Class Emily Martin, 21, is the operations NCO for Cadet Squadron 09 at the U.S. Air Force Academy. She's a political science major scheduled to graduate and earn her commission as a second lieutenant in 2017. Martin is from Gilbert, Arizona.
This work, C2C Emily Martin, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
‘Little things in life’: Cadet Emily Martin celebrates family, friends, future
