    C2C Emily Martin

    C2C Emily Martin

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Air Force Academy

    Cadet 2nd Class Emily Martin, 21, is the operations NCO for Cadet Squadron 09 at the U.S. Air Force Academy. She's a political science major scheduled to graduate and earn her commission as a second lieutenant in 2017. Martin is from Gilbert, Arizona.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 13:57
    Photo ID: 3080357
    VIRIN: 160527-F-RB000-005
    Resolution: 640x960
    Size: 48.97 KB
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US 
    Hometown: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C2C Emily Martin, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ‘Little things in life’: Cadet Emily Martin celebrates family, friends, future

    cadet
    cadet squadron 09

    • LEAVE A COMMENT